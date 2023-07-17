5 strategies to set your life goals and 5 apps that can help achieve them
Want to be a super-achiever with a great job and high salary, but just cannot set a particular goal? These 5 strategies and apps may help you set goals and achieve them too.
Create a detailed plan: planning is the most important part of setting any goal. So plan in detail about your future goals.
Write Down Goals: Putting your goals in writing solidifies your commitment and reinforces your intention to achieve them. It also indicates to you what you are striving for.
Break Down Goals: Divide larger, long-term goals into smaller, manageable steps or short-term goals.
SMART Goals: Use Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound method. This method helps make your goals clear, well-defined, and attainable.
Track Progress: Regularly monitor and assess your progress. This enables you to make adjustments if needed to stay on track.
5 Apps that can help you achieve your goals
Habitica app: This unique app gamifies your goals and habits, turning them into a role-playing game. You create an avatar, gain experience points, and level up by completing tasks and forming positive habits.
Coach.me app: With Coach.me, you can set and track goals, get coaching from experts, and join communities of like-minded individuals for support and accountability.
Habitify app: Habitify is a simple yet effective habit and goal tracking app that provides daily reminders and progress insights.
Life Goals app: It lets you set, track and reach goals or find the inner inspiration to take on new challenges in your life.
Any.do app: It is a free to-do list, planner & calendar app for managing and organizing your daily tasks, to-do lists, notes, reminders, checklists, calendar events, grocery or shopping lists etc.