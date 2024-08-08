5 stunning exoplanet images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Check out 5 mesmerising exoplanet images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Our space consists of several planets and exoplanets which have different environments, atmospheres, and properties.
Scientists and astronomers have been studying these planets to understand their atmosphere in search of habitability for humans.
Over the years, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has discovered several planets, check out these 5 images of exoplanets.
Brown Dwarf 2M1207A: This dwarf planet is located 170 light-years away from Earth and it has 30 times the mass of Jupiter.
PDS 70b: This image showcases a forming planet around a dwarf star in 2018.
HD 106906: This is an image of the double-star HD 106906 that showcases the environment around the star.
Exoplanets PDS 70 b: This exoplanet is located 370 light-years away from Earth and it weighs 4 to 17 times as much as Jupiter.
WASP-107b: It is the lowest-density planet located about 200 light-years away from Earth.
