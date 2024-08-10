5 stunning images of galaxies, stars, and others captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam
Check out these stunning images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope consists of a powerful instrument called a Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam).
Over the years, the NIRCam instrument has contributed to several groundbreaking discoveries.
Now, check out these 5 amazing images of galaxies and stars captured with the help of the James Webb NIRCam instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxies Arp 142: This spiral galaxy is speculated to born 100 to 200 stars per year. The galaxy is located about 326 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Pillars of Creation: The Pillars of Creation are located in the vast Eagle Nebula located 6500 light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1559: This galaxy is located 35 million light-years away from Earth. The NIRCam was able to capture the light from the young stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star Cluster IC 348: This star cluster consists of three brown dwarfs which are less than eight times the mass of Jupiter
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy cluster WHL0137-08: This Galaxy Cluster consists of some of the oldest galaxies that formed after the Big Bang.
