5 stunning images of our solar system captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Published Dec 16, 2024
Check out the high-resolution image of the solar system captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Did you know? Our solar system is about 4.5 billion years old. Whereas, only two NASA spacecraft were able to exit our solar system.

Experts suggest that about 500000 pieces of space junk are orbiting Earth, therefore, we may be surrounded by several mysteries.

Check out these 5 images of the solar system captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Hubble Telescope captured this image of the planet Mars in 2018. This high-resolution image was more powerful than the spacecraft that visited the planet.

Photo Credit: NASA

This Hubble image showcases alien aurorae on Uranus which was expected to occur due to solar winds, the planetary ionosphere, and moon volcanism.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image also showcases northern auroras on the planet Saturn at the north pole region.

Photo Credit: NASA

Hubble Space Telescope captured auroras in the ultraviolet which was seen on the planet Jupiter.

Photo Credit: NASA

Hubble’s near-infrared imaging showcased the rainbow view of Jupiter which provided astronomers with an understanding of the planet’s atmosphere.

