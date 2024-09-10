5 stunning images of space captured by James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is equipped with powerful types of equipment and instruments.
These instruments make the James Webb Space Telescope one of the most powerful space observatories.
One of the powerful instruments of the James Webb Space Telescope is the NIRCam, the Near-InfraRed Camera, here are 5 images captured by the instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
ZS7 environment: This image showcases the merger of two galaxies with their massive black holes.
Photo Credit: NASA
I Zwicky 18: This galaxy is located about 59 million light-years from Earth and the image showcases bursts of star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1559: This image of the galaxy was captured with the help of Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) and Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam).
Photo Credit: NASA
SN 1987A: This supernova is located 168000 light-years away from Earth. Scientists study this object to examine how supernova develops over time.
Galaxy NGC 3256: This galaxy is located over 120 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Vela.
