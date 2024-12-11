5 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument
Know about NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument and its powers.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is equipped with four scientific instruments, MIRI, NIRCam, NIRSpec, and NIRISS.
One of the most powerful instruments of the Webb Telescope is the NIRCam which has two infrared ranges.
Check out these 5 images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
This NIRCam image showcases Pillars of Creation which is rapidly forming new stars which are estimated to be a few hundred thousand years old.
Photo Credit: NASA
This captured image showcases young star cluster NGC 602 located about 200000 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This region is known as Westerlund 1 which is the house of several massive stars in space.
Photo Credit: NASA
This NIRCam image showcases Galaxy cluster SPT-CL J0615−5746 which was first discovered when was Universe was 460 million years old.
Photo Credit: NASA
This space object is the spiral galaxy NGC 1559 located 35 million light-years away from the Earth.
