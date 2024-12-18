5 stunning images of space discoveries captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Know about these 5 stunning discoveries made by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Our space is filled with several objects and entities are still a mystery and yet to be discovered.

Over the years, telescopes and spacecraft have revealed several unknown facts, but we are also in search of advanced technologies to study space.

However, NASA James Webb Space Telescope is one such powerful observatory which has been a part of several unique discoveries. Check out these 5 images of space.

This Webb image showcases quasar RX J1131-1231 located 6 billion light-years away from Earth.

Webb’s NIRCam instrument captured the inner Orion Nebula and Trapezium Cluster which is spread across 4 light years.

James Webb's Telescope was able to capture near-infrared observations of the planet Saturn which helped scientists study its orbital characteristics.

This image showcases supernovae SN 1987A located 168,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

This image showcases Galaxy Pair VV 191 captured by James Webb as well as the Hubble Space Telescope.

