5 stunning images of spiral galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Dec 03, 2024
Here’s what the distant spiral galaxies look like, check out the images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Did you know? Spiral Galaxies' rotating speed is fast as it takes speeds of hundreds of kilometres per second.
Spiral galaxies mostly contain black holes at the centre due to their strong gravitational pull. In our universe, 20% of all galaxies are filled with spiral galaxies.
Check out these 5 mesmerising spiral galaxy images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1300 located about 65 million light-years away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image showcases Messier 106 which is a nearby spiral galaxy located over 20 million light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is another barred spiral galaxy NGC 6217 captured by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
The image showcases NGC4826, a spiral galaxy located in the constellation of Coma Berenices, about 17 million light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
This spiral galaxy is designated as NGC 6984 which was first captured in 2013. This galaxy contains a double supernova.
