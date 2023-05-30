5 things Nvidia chief Jensen Huang said about AI
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is one top tech executive who has not said anything much about artificial intelligence threats and the crucial need for global laws to control it.
This is unlike tech chiefs like Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Eric Schmidt and even the Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton.
Huang is quite gung-ho about the tech. Here are the latest quotes by Huang:
1. Hailing the end of the "digital divide", Huang said that artificial intelligence means everyone can now be a computer programmer, Reuters reported.
2. Speaking at the Computex forum in Taipei, Huang said AI was leading a computing revolution. "There's no question we're in a new computing era," he said.
3. "Every single computing era you could do different things that weren't possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies," Huang added.
4. "The programming barrier is incredibly low. We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer now - you just have to say something to the computer," he said.
5. "The rate of progress, because it's so easy to use, is the reason why it's growing so fast. This is going to touch literally every single industry," he concluded.