5 times NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured presence of black holes
Published Dec 10, 2024
Here are 5 times when Hubble Space Telescope spotted black holes at the heart of galaxies.
Black holes are invisible entities which can only be detected by scientists based on their effect on nearby space objects.
Our space of filled with thousands of black holes, but there are so many mysteries attached to these unusual space objects.
Here are 5 images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope of black holes in the universe.
This Hubble image showcases galaxy NGC 1275 with violent events happening in the heart which scientists suspect is due to the presence of a black hole
This image captured galaxy SDSS J1354+1328 with a supermassive black hole blowing huge bubbles of hot gas.
This is the image of galaxy NGC 5548 along with a supermassive black hole acting strangely.
The Hubble telescope captured the galaxy Teacup surrounded by ghostly green filaments which may have occurred due to a supermassive black hole.
This is galaxy Markarian 231 which has a black hole at the centre with tremendous amounts of energy
