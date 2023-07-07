5 tips and 4 apps to clear CAT exam and get admission in top MBA colleges
Are you looking at clearing the CAT exam to get admission in top MBA colleges? Preparing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) requires a systematic approach and dedicated effort. Here are some tips and apps to help you prepare effectively:
Understanding the Exam Pattern: Familiarize yourself with the CAT exam pattern, including the number of sections, time duration, marking scheme, and types of questions.
Study Plan: Develop a study plan that covers all the topics and allows you sufficient time for practice and revision. Divide your study time based on your strengths and weaknesses and spend longer time on difficult subjects.
Study Materials: Collect the necessary study materials, such as textbooks, reference books, online resources. If possible, try to get previous years' question papers or trends over the years.
Regular practice: Solve a variety of practice questions and sample papers to improve your speed, accuracy, and problem-solving skills. Gradually increase the level of difficulty as you progress.
Time Management: Time management is crucial during the CAT exam. Practice solving questions within the stipulated time frame to enhance your speed and accuracy. Use techniques such as skipping difficult questions and revisiting them later.
BYJU's app, T.I.M.E. app, Testbook app and Unacademy app are the best apps for the preparation of CAT entrance exam.
Byju's app
This app covers all the relevant topics for CAT, such as quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning. BYJU'S employs engaging and interactive teaching methods to make learning enjoyable and effective.
T.I.M.E app
It provides a structured approach to CAT preparation, guiding students through each topic with well-designed study material. The app also offers regular mock tests to help students assess their performance.
TestBook app
The app offers a collection of video lessons, study materials, and practice questions to help students grasp key concepts and develop problem-solving skills.
Unacademy app
The app features video lectures by top educators, live classes, study materials, and quizzes to help students prepare for the exam effectively.