5 tips to boost Children's memory and 3 apps that every parent should check out
If you want to improve your child's memory, these 5 tips may help you a lot and the apps will actually guide parents to do it properly
Regular physical exercise: The secret lies in child's play. Physical activity has been shown to enhance memory and cognitive function. Encourage children to engage in regular exercise as it promotes blood flow to the brain and increases the release of chemicals that support memory and learning.
Consistent sleep routine: Sufficient sleep is crucial for memory consolidation. Ensure that your child gets the recommended amount of sleep for their age group. Establish a consistent sleep routine, including a regular bedtime and wake-up time.
Screen Time- Limiting the screen time of children is very important as excessive screen time can directly affect their memory and hinder Cognitive development. This problem has acquired global proportions and parents must ensure children do not spend too long on their devices.
Using Bright colors:- Using different colors for different information while studying boosts memory. It helps children to keep the information in their mind for a longer period of time.
Balanced and nutritious diet: A healthy diet plays a significant role in brain development and memory function. Include these foods in their diet: fish, nuts, fruits, vegetables (especially green leafy veggies), pulses and to an extent whole grains.
Memory-boosting activities: Encourage your child to participate in activities that challenge their memory. Puzzles, memory games, reading, and learning new skills or hobbies can all help improve memory retention.
Apart from these tips, there are some apps that help your child build a sharp memory:
Think! Think! is an app that provides a series of mini games to develop the child's intellectual and problem solving skills. These skills include, spatial recognition, shape comprehension, trial and error and numerical processing and more.
Zebrainy offers brain games for students with interactives stories, cartoons, letters, numeracy, sizes, colours, shapes and much more. This app is suitable for ages 2 to 6 and helps develop emotional intelligence, logic and reasoning.
Pictoword is an exciting puzzle game with an addictive premise, where two related picture clues must be connected together to find the right word.