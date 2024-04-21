5 tips to stay safe from bank account-draining online scams in 2024
The advancement in technology, while making our lives easier, has also given rise to a new type of threat - online scams.
Threat actors employ nefarious means to steal people's personal information which can be used to deal a financial blow to the victim.
Check out 5 tips to stay safe from bank account-draining scams.
1. Update your smartphone with the latest update and install the latest security patches.
2. Install apps only from trustworthy sources such as the Google Play Store and App Store.
3. Do not share confidential information such as OTP, PIN or card details with anyone, especially over the phone or Internet.
4. Before allowing access to any application, pay heed to the permissions.
5. Do not click on suspicious links that you receive in emails or SMS.