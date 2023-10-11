5 ways AI is changing healthcare: Personalized medicine, predictive analysis, more
AI has been revolutionizing the healthcare industry by offering novel ways of tackling diseases and conducting diagnosis and treatment. Know all about it.
Personalized medicine is the branch of healthcare that creates precision medicine based on the genetic makeup of an individual.
This means using AI for medication for a disease made for a particular individual will consider factors such as allergies, side effects, prior medical conditions making a drug ineffective, potency of the drug, and more.
Predictive analysis: This branch of healthcare deals with using historical data of a patient in order to find out the kind of diseases and ailments they can suffer in the future.
AI uses large datasets to analyze the familial medical history, allergies, frequent illnesses and other factors to prepare an in-depth chart for the individual that contains information regarding the diseases they need to be careful about.
Drug discovery: Many health tech startups are working on finding new drugs and more potent antibiotics to effectively trigger certain pathogens and diseases.
Such drug discovery would have taken humans decades of research without AI.
Medical imaging analysis: AI can help in analyzing X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs in a fraction of the time it takes humans to. This can lead to faster diagnosis and higher precision.
Keeping database: AI can also be used as a knowledge database for all complicated cases, their diagnosis and treatment that worked, to create a global assistant that can quickly bring up such cases when detecting an unusual disease.