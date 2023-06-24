5 Yoga asanas for weight loss and apps to achieve your goal
Want to lose some extra weight? These 5 yoga Asanas will not only help you lose weight but also keep your body and mind healthy. Check the Yoga apps that can help you too.
The Virabhadrasana, also known as the Warrior Pose, offers a range of benefits including toning your thighs and shoulders, and enhancing concentration. This pose focuses on improving balance while toning your legs, arms, and back.
The Adho Mukha Svanasana, or Downward Dog Pose, provides a full-body workout with specific emphasis on certain muscles. It strengthens your arms, thighs, hamstrings, and back.
Sethu Bandha Sarvangasana, the Bridge pose, offers numerous benefits such as improving muscle tone, aiding digestion, regulating hormones, and enhancing thyroid function. It strengthens the muscles in your back.
Chaturanga Dandasana, also known as the Plank Pose, is a highly effective method for strengthening your core.
Trikonasana, the Triangle pose, improves digestion and reduces fat accumulation in the belly and waist. Additionally, it improves balance and concentration.
5 Yoga apps:
Down Dog: This highly-rated app offers a customizable yoga experience. You can select your skill level, desired duration, and the type of yoga practice you prefer
Daily Yoga: With a vast selection of yoga classes and programs, Daily Yoga is suitable for all levels. Daily Yoga features detailed instructions, videos, and a community aspect to connect with others.
Asana Rebel: This app combines yoga with fitness to provide a well-rounded workout experience. Asana Rebel offers yoga-inspired workouts that focus on strength, flexibility, and mindfulness.
Cult.Fit - This app provides various instructors for yoga and planned schedules which is very helpful for weight loss.
Yoga Studio: This app offers a collection of pre-designed classes suitable for all levels, ranging from beginner to advanced. Yoga Studio provides clear video demonstrations, instructions, and a scheduling feature.