590-foot asteroid coming! Clocked at blistering 50498kmph
The next biggest asteroid that is worrying scientists and coming uncomfortably close to Earth is bigger than the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. What danger does it pose? NASA explains. (Pixabay)
NASA has issued a warning of a potentially hazardous asteroid which is set to make its closest approach soon. (Pixabay)
As per NASA's JPL, the monster rock dubbed asteroid 2023 CM is approximately 590-foot in size. (Freepik)
The concern is not just around its giant size, but several other factors! (Pixabay)
The upcoming asteroid is travelling at a fiery speed of 50498 kmph and will come as close as 2.45 million miles to Earth. (Freepik)
All of these factors made NASA’s scientists call it a potentially hazardous asteroid! (Pixabay)
All the space rocks that approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size larger than about 150 meters are dubbed as potentially hazardous objects. (Pixabay)
According to TheSky.org, the asteroid 2023 CM will buzz the Earth on March 14 at 20:48. (NASA)
The asteroid 2023 CM was detected on February 12, 2023. This near-Earth object belongs to the Apollo group.(Pixabay)
However, you should not worry! Through the JPL and Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) telescope, NASA collects data for over 20000 asteroids. (Pixabay)
Not just that, NASA successfully diverted an asteroid from its path by crashing a spacecraft into- this was the DART mission, which has been proven a successful method to protect Earth in the future. (Freepik)