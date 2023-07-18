6 best AI video editing tools to create phenomenal videos!
Is editing videos a huge task for you? With the help of these 6 AI tools, you can create the creative videos of your dreams in no time at all. Just check Pictory, InVideo, Synthesia and more.
InVideo: you can create videos in portrait, landscape, or square formats.
It offers stock video footage and background music from over 5000 templates, transitions, and effects.
Pictory : It can match stock videos to your text or audio.
It features AI voice generator text-to-speech, making voiceovers for videos easy and quickly
Synthesia: It has a text-to-speech voiceover generator that works in 60+ different languages and accents.
Vrew: The innovative technology of this AI tool can generate text from your videos.
Repurpose.io: With the help of this tool users can effortlessly repurpose their videos from multiple platforms like YouTube and Facebook into more than 20 pieces of short-form content.
The platform supports over 80 languages and allows you to edit and update your videos whenever necessary