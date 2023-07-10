6 best apps for IIT JEE preparation, that can make you score really high

Are you an IIT JEE aspirant? If you are searching for apps that can help you score high, then we have got you covered. Just check out the best apps for IIT JEE preparation. 

The Joint Entrance Exam is a national-level exam that is conducted to get into engineering colleges like IIT. Preparation for JEE is really time taking as it is one of the toughest exams in India.

Read about these 6 apps for IIT JEE Preparation.

Embibe: Embibe provides personalized guidance and analytics, along with practice questions, mock tests, and study material, to help you improve your performance.

Doubtnut: Doubtnut offers video solutions to textbook questions, previous year papers, practice quizzes, and study material to clear doubts and strengthen concepts.

Toppr: Toppr offers a comprehensive platform with video lectures, practice questions, mock tests, and personalized learning plans to cater to individual needs.

Vedantu: This app offers live online classes by experienced teachers, study material, practice tests, and doubt-solving sessions.

Allen DLP: Allen DLP (Distance Learning Program) provides study material, recorded video lectures, and practice tests designed by experienced faculties from Allen Career Institute.

Pedagogy:  With the help of the Pedagogy app Students can learn, read, and practice for MCQs and mock tests for  JEE Entrance Exam. It offers a variety of review books for students to choose from.

