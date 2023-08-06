6 best apps to ace the Computer Engineering courses and land high paying jobs
If you are a Computer Science Engineering student and worried about your job placement, then you must ensure that you are the best of the best candidates around and for that, you must become an expert. So, try these 6 apps that will enhance your skills and also help you land a high-salary job.
LeetCode: This app offers practical problem solving and challenges for computer science engineering students.
LeetCode says it is, "the best platform to help you enhance your skills, expand your knowledge and prepare for technical interviews." Its focus is on algorithms and data structures.
Programming Hub: It is an app that can help you access programming manuals for more than a dozen different languages.
It includes Python, Assembly, HTML, C, C++, JavaScript, PHP, Ruby, CSS, Java, and many more
edX: This app offers a wide range of coding courses and programs, often taught by professors from renowned universities.
Visual Studio Code: Visual Studio Code is a free and open-source code editor developed by Microsoft which can be used for various programming languages, including C++, Java, Python, and JavaScript.
It offers various resources for computer science students to learn about version control and to find open-source projects.
Codecademy: It is an online learning platform that offers interactive courses on a variety of programming languages and topics. It is a great way to learn how to code if you are a beginner.
Free Code Camp: It is a non-profit organization that offers free coding boot camps. It is a great resource for computer science students who want to learn how to code for free.