6 best Podcast apps that will blow your mind!
The podcast trend is skyrocketing! People are taking to podcasts increasingly because they are so very simple to listen to.
Unlike videos, where you have to look and listen too, with podcasts, you just need to keep your ears open while you can continue doing something else. So, here are the 6 best apps for you to try:
Spotify: It is a popular podcast app. You can access this app on both desktop and smartphone devices. It is available on Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android devices.
Audible: It is a podcast and audiobook service. It has a library of more than 500,000 titles. It has podcasts available in both Hindi and English languages.
Google podcasts: with the help of Google. This app constantly suggests and recommends new content for you to listen to. The app constantly adds new podcast episodes to your library.
Apple Podcasts: The app features custom playlists of the top podcasts. It provides you with personalized recommendations based on your listening behavior.
Castbox: It is a free podcast app. It displays customized images for every episode. It has an attractive UI that allows you to change sections with ease.
Podcast Republic This app has a decent collection of podcasts from well-known authors such as Jordan Harbinger, AI Scott, and more. You can also get notifications whenever there is a podcast from your favorite author.