6 best Podcast apps that will blow your mind!

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 09, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

The podcast trend is skyrocketing! People are taking to podcasts increasingly because they are so very simple to listen to.  

Photo Credit: Pexels

Unlike videos, where you have to look and listen too, with podcasts, you just need to keep your ears open while you can continue doing something else. So, here are the 6 best apps for you to try:

Photo Credit: Pexels

Spotify: It is a popular podcast app. You can access this app on both desktop and smartphone devices. It is available on Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android devices. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Audible: It is a podcast and audiobook service. It has a library of more than 500,000 titles. It has podcasts available in both Hindi and English languages.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Google podcasts: with the help of Google.  This app constantly suggests and recommends new content for you to listen to. The app constantly adds new podcast episodes to your library.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Apple Podcasts: The app features custom playlists of the top podcasts. It provides you with personalized recommendations based on your listening behavior.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Castbox: It is a  free podcast app. It displays customized images for every episode. It has an attractive UI that allows you to change sections with ease.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Podcast Republic This app has a decent collection of podcasts from well-known authors such as Jordan Harbinger, AI Scott, and more. You can also get notifications whenever there is a podcast from your favorite author.

Click here