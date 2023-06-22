 6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help

Published Jun 22, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Reading is a must!  Practice English by reading books, magazines, online articles, and newspapers to enhance your vocabulary, writing styles, and sentence structure. “Kindle” and “Wattpad” offer diverse English reading materials to start from.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Practice speaking You can improve your English speaking skills by practicing. Invest time in interactive apps like “TalkEnglish” or “Learn to Speak English” to practice making conversations in English every day. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Learn Grammar rules Read and practice all the English grammar rules as it will help you to frame sentences while improving your vocabulary and communication skills. Apps like “Vocabulary Builder” and “ WordUp” can help you get started.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Practice writing:  Writing has a great power to make you learn and practice anything you want. Therefore, take some time out of your day to write some articles and essays and work your way through advanced writing material.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Watch English movies  Watching English movies is a fun way to learn and enjoy the language. There are various streaming platforms such as “Netflix” and “Amazon Prime” where you can watch English movies. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Listen to English Podcast Podcasts provide numerous topics which can help you learn more about the English Language. Start listening to podcasts that teach from scratch and then move to advanced topics. There are various podcasts present on “Spotify” and “Youtube” to start learning.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Ultimately, remember, that you should not worry. We are sure you got THIS!

