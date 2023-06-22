6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Reading is a must!
Practice English by reading books, magazines, online articles, and newspapers to enhance your vocabulary, writing styles, and sentence structure. “Kindle” and “Wattpad” offer diverse English reading materials to start from.
Practice speaking
You can improve your English speaking skills by practicing. Invest time in interactive apps like “TalkEnglish” or “Learn to Speak English” to practice making conversations in English every day.
Learn Grammar rules
Read and practice all the English grammar rules as it will help you to frame sentences while improving your vocabulary and communication skills. Apps like “Vocabulary Builder” and “ WordUp” can help you get started.
Practice writing:
Writing has a great power to make you learn and practice anything you want. Therefore, take some time out of your day to write some articles and essays and work your way through advanced writing material.
Watch English movies
Watching English movies is a fun way to learn and enjoy the language. There are various streaming platforms such as “Netflix” and “Amazon Prime” where you can watch English movies.
Listen to English Podcast
Podcasts provide numerous topics which can help you learn more about the English Language. Start listening to podcasts that teach from scratch and then move to advanced topics. There are various podcasts present on “Spotify” and “Youtube” to start learning.
Ultimately, remember, that you should not worry. We are sure you got THIS!