6 very useful apps for UGC NET exam; they can guide you to success and dream job
Photo Credit: pexels
Are you an UGC NET aspirant? These 6 apps will brush up your knowledge and will help you crack the UGC NET exam.
Photo Credit: pexels
PratiyogitaDarpan –Pratiyogita Darpan Magazine has started app through which preparation for competitive exams like UGC NET can be done. You can study online. It provides current affairs of every month.
Photo Credit: pexels
Testbook is a comprehensive app that offers a wide range of features, including free study notes, live quizzes, test series, practice question banks, previous year papers with solutions, and multiple live online coaching classes.
Photo Credit: pexels
BYJU'S Exam Prep is a good option for those who are looking for a more structured approach to their preparation. The app offers a variety of learning modules, including video lectures, interactive quizzes, and practice tests.
Photo Credit: pexels
UGC NET Mock Tests App is a good option for those who want to practice their test-taking skills. The app offers a variety of mock tests that are modeled on the actual UGC NET exam.
Photo Credit: pexels
StudyIQ: It is an app that offers video lectures, study notes, and practice quizzes for competitive exams. It covers a wide range of subjects and topics required for the NET UGC exam. The app also provides current affairs updates to stay updated with the latest events.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
Oliveboard: It is an app that provides mock tests, study materials, and video lessons for competitive exams. It offers a dedicated section for the NET UGC exam and provides detailed performance analysis to help you identify your strengths and weaknesses.