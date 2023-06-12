64% discount! Premium Samsung Galaxy S20 FE turns affordable during sale

Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 12, 2023
During the latest Flipkart sale, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price has been cut by a whopping 64%,  making it much more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a smartphone with many premium features and now it has turned quite affordable? Price? Read on.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut, on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, is massive. The phone is fully priced at Rs. 74999 before the discount.

Now, you can purchase Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at an incredibly reduced price of only Rs. 26969.  So, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE discount translates to a huge 64 percent. 

You can also opt for a discount of up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. Then there is one for Kotak Bank Credit cardholders too. They can get up to Rs. 1000 on orders above Rs. 5000.

This deal is available for the Cloud Mint colour variant, and other colour options may have different deals.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a triple-camera setup featuring a 12MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. 

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 25W charging support. 

