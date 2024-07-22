7 biggest Apple flops of all time
Posted By Ayushmann Chawla
Published Jul 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Wikipedia
Apple III: It was intended to be successor to popular Apple II but it faced reliability issues and was a commercial disaster.
Photo Credit: Wikipedia
Apple Lisa: This was Apple’s first attempt at a graphical user interface (GUI) computer. It failed to fetch sales due to high prices and competition from the Macintosh.
Photo Credit: Wikipedia
Apple Macintosh Portable: Apple’s first portable Macintosh failed to make a mark as it was bulky and expensive. It also had poor battery life.
Photo Credit: Wired
Apple Newton: Although ahead of its time, Apple Newton failed due to its handwriting recognition issues and high pricing.
Photo Credit: Wikipedia
Power Mac G4 Cube: It has an innovative design but it was expensive and didn’t had any advantages over other Mac models. Thus, it was discontinued.
Photo Credit: Wikipedia
Apple eMate: It was an all-in-one computer that was designed for education. However it failed because it was too expensive and complex for most schools.
Photo Credit: Wikipedia
Apple Round Mouse: Although it was meant to be comfortable and easy to use, Apple’s round mouse was discontinued as many found it awkward to use.
