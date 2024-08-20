7 essential Red Dead Redemption 2 tips to master hunting, horses and survival skills
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Ready to dominate Red Dead Redemption 2? Whether you're new to Rockstar’s epic Western or a seasoned player, these tips will guide you to success in its vast world.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Use Dead Eye when hunting to target smaller animals like squirrels and foxes. This feature highlights vital points, ensuring quick and clean kills with the right ammo.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Control your horse easily by holding down the left trigger. This command lets you make your horse follow, stay, or flee as needed.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Capture your adventures with Arthur’s camera. Snap and upload photos to Rockstar’s Social Club, and your shots will be tagged with location hashtags like #Valentine or #SaintDenis.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Lost your hat? Store up to three hats on your horse's saddle. This way, you’ll always have a backup when you lose your favourite headgear.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rename your horse at any Stable. Go to “Manage Owned Horses,” select the horse, then find the rename option under Services.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Prepare for changing weather by carrying a jacket. Store a cold outfit on your horse to stay warm and maintain your health and stamina in cold regions.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Always carry a horse revival kit. These kits can revive your horse if it’s on the brink of death. Purchase them at stables for $9.50 to keep your steed safe.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Avoid dangerous situations for your horse. Don’t throw it off cliffs, crash into trees or wagons, or leave it in risky places like train tracks.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
With these tips, you’ll navigate Red Dead Redemption 2 like a pro. Get ready to explore, hunt, and ride with confidence in your cowboy journey.
Check related web stories:
Top Red Dead Redemption 2 guns: How to find and use the best weapons in the wild west
Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and outfit upgrades until end of August
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 among big games that faced major leaks before official release
Get Red Dead Online free until August 19: Special bonuses and rewards available now
View more