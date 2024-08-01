7 Google Maps features you must know to navigate smartly in 2024
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Aug 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon
In 2024, Google Maps continues to enhance our navigation experiences. The app now boasts several new features designed to make your journey smoother and more efficient.
Photo Credit: Google
Google Maps' "Glanceable Directions" feature lets you view your route without unlocking your phone. Enable it by tapping your profile icon, selecting ‘Settings,’ navigating to ‘Navigation Settings,’ and toggling on ‘Glanceable Directions.’
Photo Credit: Google
Finding building entrances just got easier with Google Maps. This feature highlights entrances and nearby parking lots as you approach, making it convenient for large buildings and nighttime arrivals.
Photo Credit: Google
Save Your Parking Location: Never lose your parked vehicle again. Tap the blue dot after parking and select ‘Save parking.’ To clear it, tap on the saved location and press ‘Clear.’
Photo Credit: Pexels
Google Maps now helps you find nearby EV charging stations. Set your vehicle’s charger type in ‘Electric vehicle settings’ and search for “electric vehicle charging stations near me” to find the nearest one.
Photo Credit: Google
Google Lens: Use Google Lens in Maps to find nearby restaurants, cafes, and more. Tap the Lens button next to the search bar, point your camera, and get details like opening hours, ratings, and reviews.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check ETA for Future Trips: Estimate your travel time for future trips with Google Maps. Set your starting point and destination, tap the three-dot menu, and choose ‘Set depart or arrival time’ to see your ETA.
Photo Credit: Pexels
View Your Travel History: Explore your past trips with Google Maps' timeline feature. Tap your profile picture, select ‘Your Timeline,’ and review your travel history for any chosen date.
Photo Credit: Pexels
These new features make Google Maps an even more indispensable tool for everyday navigation, helping you find your way with ease and precision.