7 interesting facts about Saturn shared by NASA

Photo Credit: NASA

Saturn is named for the Roman god of agriculture and wealth

Saturn is 9 times wider than Earth with diameter of 1,20,500 kilometers

Saturn has the second-shortest day in the solar system. A day on Saturn is only 10.7 hours long.

Saturn has 146 moons in its orbit and few of them could possibly support life.

Saturn's rings, made of comets, asteroids, or shattered moons, extends up to 2,82,000 kilometers.

Saturn doesn’t have a true surface. It is made mostly of hydrogen and helium.

Saturn is many different shades of yellow, brown, and gray.

