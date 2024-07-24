7 interesting facts about Saturn shared by NASA
Photo Credit: NASA
Saturn is named for the Roman god of agriculture and wealth
Saturn is 9 times wider than Earth with diameter of 1,20,500 kilometers
Saturn has the second-shortest day in the solar system. A day on Saturn is only 10.7 hours long.
Saturn has 146 moons in its orbit and few of them could possibly support life.
Saturn's rings, made of comets, asteroids, or shattered moons, extends up to 2,82,000 kilometers.
Saturn doesn’t have a true surface. It is made mostly of hydrogen and helium.
Photo Credit: NASA
Saturn is many different shades of yellow, brown, and gray.