7 key tips to master Red Dead Online: From character creation to specialist roles
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Aug 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Surviving the Wild West in Red Dead Online requires strategy. Learn how to navigate threats and make the most of your time in this vast world with these essential tips.
When creating your character, make sure to finalise their appearance carefully. Changing it later costs money or gold. The first change is free, so choose wisely from the start.
Select Your First Horse Carefully: Your first horse in the Honor Among Horse Thieves mission will be your primary mount. Choose one that matches your style, as you’ll ride it often throughout the game.
Earn Quick Cash and XP: Participate in Free Roam Events for quick cash and XP. These PvP matches are easy to join and offer rewards based on your performance.
Check Weapon Drops in PvP: Look out for powerful weapons appearing on the map during competitive modes. Grab these rare weapons quickly for an advantage and extra points.
Rename Your Horse: After the Honor Among Horse Thieves mission, you can rename your horse at any stable. This option is free, allowing you to personalise your mount.
Join a Posse for Team Play: Choose between Temporary and Persistent Posses. Temporary Posse are for short-term teams, while Persistent Posses offer long-term, permanent group options.
Invest in Specialist Roles: Specialist Roles offer new gameplay paths and rewards. Roles like Bounty Hunter, Trader, Collector, and Moonshiner provide different benefits. Consider starting with the Bounty Hunter for faster Gold accumulation.