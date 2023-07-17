7 must-have education apps that every student must download
It is true that students need help to get started and some source of knowledge and guidance to reach high targets and goals. These apps will provide assistance all the way, helping you march confidently towards completing your higher education and onwards to a dream job, high salary and a totally satisfying career.
Khan Academy is a free online learning platform that offers interactive exercises, videos, and articles on a wide range of subjects. The app is perfect for students of all ages and levels of experience.
1. Khan Academy
Duolingo is a popular language learning app that offers courses in over 30 languages. The app is gamified, making it fun and engaging to learn a new language.
2. Duolingo
Coursera offers online courses from top universities around the world. The app is a great way to earn college credit or simply learn new skills.
3. Coursera
EdX is an online learning platform that offers courses from top universities around the world. The app is a great way to earn college credit or simply learn new skills.
4. EdX
Quizlet is a free, online flashcard app that helps you study for exams and quizzes. The app offers a variety of features, including flashcards, games, and practice quizzes. Quizlet is a great way to memorize information and to test your knowledge.
5. Quizlet
Memrise is a free, online vocabulary learning app that uses a variety of techniques to help you learn new words. The app offers courses in over 200 languages, and it uses techniques such as spaced repetition, mnemonics, and gamification.
6. Memrise
Codecademy is an online platform that teaches users how to code. This app offers interactive lessons that cover a variety of programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, and HTML. Codecademy is a great option for students who want to learn how to code.
7. Codecademy
With so many options to choose from, there is sure to be an app, or two, among these that are perfect for you. So, what are you waiting for? Start exploring today!