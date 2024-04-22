7 'lies' you should believing when using your smartphone
Megapixels Don't Mean Better Photos: When you see a high number of megapixels on a phone's camera, it might seem like you're getting a better camera. But more megapixels don't always mean better photos. For everyday pictures, like selfies and snaps, the difference between 8MP and 12MP is hard to notice.
Charging Overnight Won't Harm Your Battery: You've probably heard that leaving your phone charging overnight can damage the battery. Good news! Modern phones are smart and stop charging when the battery is full.
Smartphones Aren't Radioactive: Some people worry that smartphones give off dangerous radiation. But studies show that the radiation from phones is very low and safe.
Skip the Hair Dryer for Wet Phones: Dropped your phone in water? While a hairdryer might seem like a quick fix, it can damage your phone even more. Instead, try placing your wet phone in a box of dry rice. The rice will absorb the moisture without causing harm.
Using Your Phone While Charging is Safe: Ever heard that using your phone while it's charging is unsafe? It's just a myth! You can use your phone normally while it's charging, except when you're near water, like in a bath.
Apple Doesn't Slow Down Old Phones on Purpose: When a new iPhone comes out, older models might seem slower. While Apple did slow down some older iPhones to save battery life, it wasn't to force people to buy new phones. Other phone brands also ensure their devices work well over time.
Incognito Mode Isn't 100% Private: Think incognito mode makes you invisible online? Not quite! It hides your browsing history from others who use your device but doesn't make you completely anonymous. For more privacy, consider using browsers like Brave or Tor, which offer extra security features.