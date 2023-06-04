7 Tips for sore 'computer' eyes and 4 apps to fix the problem permanently
Create an ergonomic workspace: Position your computer screen 20-28 inches away, 4-5 inches below eye level. Manage lighting and glare for eye comfort.
Relieve eye strain with exercises: Relax and reduce tension in your eyes by practicing exercises that target the six eye muscles.
Reduce eye strain: Follow the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, focus on an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
Wear blue light blocking glasses: Blue light blocking glasses reduce eye strain by minimizing disruptions to sleep cycles, making them a good choice for evenings especially.
Eat eye healthy foods: Foods rich in beta-carotene, omega-3s, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamins A, C, and E are good for long-term eye health.
Get enough sleep: Sleep deprivation worsens computer vision syndrome symptoms and increases the risk of glaucoma.
Have regular check-ups with your eye doctor: Regular eye check-ups are crucial for early problem detection. Nowadays, the doctors have a huge array of gadgets to check your eyes and recommend solutions
There are several apps available that can help protect and maintain eye health. Some popular options include Time Out Free, Calise, Twilight, and Pangobright.
These apps offer features aimed at reducing eye strain and promoting healthier screen usage habits. By incorporating these apps into your daily routine, you can take proactive steps towards saving your eyes.