8 celestial images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 06, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the 8 mesmerising celestial images captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGC 5189A: This galaxy is located about 150 million light-years away. This image was captured to study the supernova explosion.
Photo Credit: NASA
Lagoon Nebula: This is an active star formation region with several newborn and hot stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Nebula NGC 6357: This is a star cluster called Pismis 24 of the large emission nebula NGC 6357.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGCA 193: This galaxy seems to be the home for several young and hot stars
Photo Credit: NASA
IRAS 23166+1655: It is a pre-planetary nebula around the star LL Pegasi.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 972: This image showcases blooming star formation in the spiral galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGC 12588: This spiral galaxy showcases an unstructured centre with now new stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
LHA 120-N 11: This is the most active star formation region found near the Large Magellanic Cloud
Check related web stories:
5 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured these colourful images of nebulae
ESA shares 5 pictures of the month images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 jaw-dropping images of deep space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more