 8 celestial images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Galaxy UGC 5189A: This galaxy is located about 150 million light-years away. This image was captured to study the supernova explosion.

Lagoon Nebula: This is an active star formation region with several newborn and hot stars.

Nebula NGC 6357: This is a star cluster called Pismis 24 of the large emission nebula NGC 6357.

Galaxy UGCA 193: This galaxy seems to be the home for several young and hot stars

IRAS 23166+1655: It is a pre-planetary nebula around the star LL Pegasi.

Galaxy  NGC 972: This image showcases blooming star formation in the spiral galaxy.

Galaxy UGC 12588: This spiral galaxy showcases an unstructured centre with now new stars.

LHA 120-N 11:  This is the most active star formation region found near the Large Magellanic Cloud

