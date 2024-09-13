8 fascinating facts about NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know some interesting facts about NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The oldest space observatory, the NASA Hubble Space Telescope was named after American astronomer Edwin Hubble.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble was already in plans of development about 10 years before NASA was established. However, cost was the major issue for constant delay.
Photo Credit: NASA
Now, after over 3 decades of working, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured the deepest images of the universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble is only capable of capturing images in black and white. However, NASA has conducted over five missions to upgrade the capabilities of Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble’s farthest star observed was Icarus which is located 5 billion light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The farthest galaxy ever observed by Hubble was the galaxy MACS0647-JD located 13.3 billion light-years away.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With the contribution to Hubble’s studies, it was calculated that our Universe is about 13.8 billion years old.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the years, Hubble has made more than 1.4 million observations.
Check related web stories:
5 latest images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
8 things to know about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
5 images of galaxies with supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 latest images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more