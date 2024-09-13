8 fascinating facts about NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

Published Sep 13, 2024
Know some interesting facts about NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. 

The oldest space observatory, the NASA Hubble Space Telescope was named after American astronomer Edwin Hubble.

Hubble was already in plans of development about 10 years before NASA was established. However, cost was the major issue for constant delay.

Now, after over 3 decades of working, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured the deepest images of the universe.

Hubble is only capable of capturing images in black and white. However, NASA has conducted over five missions to upgrade the capabilities of Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble’s farthest star observed was Icarus which is located 5 billion light-years away from Earth.

The farthest galaxy ever observed by Hubble was the galaxy MACS0647-JD located 13.3 billion light-years away.

With the contribution to Hubble’s studies, it was calculated that our Universe is about 13.8 billion years old.

Over the years, Hubble has made more than 1.4 million observations.

