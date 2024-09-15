8 Images of galaxies and stars captured by NASA Hubble Space telescope

Published Sep 15, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these breathing images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Triangulum Galaxy: This galaxy is also known as  M33 and it was captured by Hubble Space Telescope in far-infrared and radio wavelengths of light.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 1546: It is a nearby galaxy in the constellation Dorado. The image was captured with the help of Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 and Webb’s telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Star Mira HM Sge: This star is located about 3,400 light-years away from the Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 5468: This is a combined image from Hubble and the James Webb space telescope. The galaxy is located about 130 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy AM 1054-325: This  Hubble Space Telescope image showcases the galaxy forming a new cluster of stars.

Photo Credit: NASA

Bright Outburst Far from Galaxies: This is the image of Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT) which is usually found in star clusters.

Photo Credit: NASA

Messier 4: It is a star cluster consisting of a dense collection of a hundred thousand stars. Experts speculate that the cluster also consists of an intermediate-mass black hole.

Photo Credit: NASA

AG Carinae: This is the image of one of the brightest stars seen in our galaxy.

