8 points: Google launches entry-level Cybersecurity Certificate on Coursera

Google launches entry-level Cybersecurity Certificate on Coursera

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 11, 2023
Coursera in partnership with Google is offering professional certificate courses on cybersecurity. 

On May 4, 2023, Google launched its new entry-level cybersecurity professional certificate course on Coursera.

Individuals with no college experience or prior experience can benefit from the certificate. This course can help land you a good job in the cybersecurity industry.

This eight-course certificate from Google helps learners prepare for this growing job field in under 6 months with about 5-10 hours of study per week.

It will help learners develop technical and workplace skills, from the foundations of networks and security models to escalate issues to stakeholders and prioritization.

To apply for this certificate course, learners do not require any prior experience.

After completion of the course, learners will be ready for entry-level roles such as cybersecurity analyst, security analyst, and security operations center analyst.

After completion, you will get an employer-recognized certificate from Google.

