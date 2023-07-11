8 points: Google launches entry-level Cybersecurity Certificate on Coursera
Photo Credit: pexels
Coursera in partnership with Google is offering professional certificate courses on cybersecurity.
Photo Credit: pexels
On May 4, 2023, Google launched its new entry-level cybersecurity professional certificate course on Coursera.
Photo Credit: pexels
Individuals with no college experience or prior experience can benefit from the certificate. This course can help land you a good job in the cybersecurity industry.
Photo Credit: pexels
This eight-course certificate from Google helps learners prepare for this growing job field in under 6 months with about 5-10 hours of study per week.
Photo Credit: pexels
It will help learners develop technical and workplace skills, from the foundations of networks and security models to escalate issues to stakeholders and prioritization.
Photo Credit: pexels
To apply for this certificate course, learners do not require any prior experience.
Photo Credit: pexels
After completion of the course, learners will be ready for entry-level roles such as cybersecurity analyst, security analyst, and security operations center analyst.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
After completion, you will get an employer-recognized certificate from Google.