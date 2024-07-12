8 Reasons why you shouldn't worry about the $150 GTA 6 price rumour
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 12, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rumours about GTA 6 costing $150 at launch have worried fans. However, there are solid reasons to believe this price tag won't be true.
Multiple Editions: GTA 6 is likely to have multiple editions. The base game probably won't exceed $70, with higher prices for special versions.
Standard Pricing Trends: AAA game prices recently increased to $70 from $60. It's unlikely they'll jump to $150 in just over a year.
Discount Opportunities: Discounts will likely be available, and subscription services may offer GTA 6 at reduced rates, either at launch or later
Rockstar's Pricing History: Rockstar Games has never launched a title at more than $60. Even with a price hike, $150 remains highly improbable.
No Credible Leaks: The 2022 GTA 6 leaks revealed many details but didn't mention a $150 price. This adds to the rumour's implausibility.
Game Development Trends: Extended development time doesn't necessarily mean a higher price. Even ambitious projects typically follow industry pricing norms.
Consumer Backlash and Industry Competition: A $150 price could trigger significant consumer backlash, which Rockstar would likely want to avoid. Competing titles aren't priced at $150. Rockstar is unlikely to set a precedent that could harm their competitive position.