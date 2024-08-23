8 spectacular images of cosmic events captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Aug 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 8 rare images of cosmic events captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3256: This an image of a peculiar galaxy located about 100 million light-years from Earth
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 6984: It is a spiral galaxy located 200 million light-years away from Earth. The image also showcases star-forming activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy ESO 381-12: This image of a ghostly galaxy was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Centaurus A: This galaxy is also known as NGC 5128. This reveals the galaxy’s dust and ultraviolet light from the stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
AFGL 5180: It is a star-forming region and this clear image was captured with the help of Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGCA 193: This galaxy is the host of several hot young stars. Some of the stars are 6 times hotter than that of our Sun.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hourglass Nebula: This nebula is located 8,000 light-years away and the image was captured with Hubble’s Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2).
Photo Credit: Pixabay
RS Puppis: This star is also known as the Cepheid variable which has unusual shape and dust of clouds.
