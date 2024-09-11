8 things to know about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
Published Sep 11, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn
Know all about the NASA James Webb Space Telescope, which is one of the most powerful space Observatories.
Photo Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn
The NASA James Webb Space Telescope is an infrared space observatory which was launched on December 25, 2021.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This is one of NASA's Great Observatories which cost over $10 billion and is equipped with massive space instruments.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The James Webb Space Telescope is placed 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth in the Lagrange point 2.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It took about 30 days for the spaceship to reach the desired destination and conduct studies as planned.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA reported that the JWST focuses on four major aspects: first light in the universe, the assembly of galaxies in the early universe, the birth of stars and protoplanetary systems, and planets.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now, the newest space telescope works side by side with one of the oldest telescopes, the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The James Webb Telescope was built in collaboration with NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Science.com stated that the telescope is being used by over 300 universities and across 29 U.S. states and 14 countries.
