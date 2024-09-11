8 things to know about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 11, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

Know all about the NASA James Webb Space Telescope, which is one of the most powerful space Observatories.

Photo Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

The NASA James Webb Space Telescope is an infrared space observatory which was launched on December 25, 2021.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This is one of  NASA's Great Observatories which cost over $10 billion and is equipped with massive space instruments.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The James Webb Space Telescope is placed 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth in the  Lagrange point 2.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

It took about 30 days for the spaceship to reach the desired destination and conduct studies as planned.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA reported that the JWST focuses on four major aspects: first light in the universe, the assembly of galaxies in the early universe, the birth of stars and protoplanetary systems, and planets.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Now, the newest space telescope works side by side with one of the oldest telescopes, the Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The James Webb Telescope was built in collaboration with  NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Science.com stated that the telescope is being used by over 300 universities and across 29 U.S. states and 14 countries.

Check related web stories:
5 images of galaxies with supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 latest images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 mesmerising solar system images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
8 celestial images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more