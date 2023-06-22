840-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth soon, reveal NASA telescopes! Is it dangerous?
NASA telescopes have detected a gigantic asteroid heading towards Earth this week at great speed. Is it potentially hazardous for Earth? Know what NASA revealed.
To detect upcoming asteroids and asses the potential danger from these monster rocks, NASA uses many of its technological assets.
NASA uses ground-based telescopes, such as Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii, and the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona.
Not just these, NASA also relies on a space-based telescope, which is called NEOWISE for finding, tracking, and characterizing asteroids, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth.
Now, a stadium-sized asteroid, named 2002 LT38 is worrying scientists!
It is a colossal 840-foot in size and will be approaching Earth very soon for a close encounter.
As per NASA’s JPL, the monster rock will reach as close to Earth as 4.14 million miles on June 24.
Moreover, NASA's CNEOS data has revealed that it is moving at a fiery pace of 25734 kmph!
The worrying part is that NASA has flagged it as a potentially hazardous asteroid!
And what is a potentially hazardous asteroid?
Whenever a Near-Earth Object (NEO) approaches within 4.6 mn miles or 7.5 mn km that is larger than about 150 meters, NASA issues a warning and marks it as a PHA.
Hence, it is crucial to keep a constant eye on this upcoming giant asteroid to to track it for any deviations from its orbit.