9% discount rolled out on iPhone 12 by Flipkart; lower the price even more, just do this
The latest iPhone 12 price cut means that you don't need to pay the full price of Rs. 59900.
iPhone 12 is now priced at Rs. 53999 after the discount was announced on Flipkart.
Apart from the initial discount, you can also opt for exchange offers, and bank deals to reduce the cost even more.
In this iPhone 12 discount on Flipkart, the 64GB variant's price has dropped to Rs. 53999.
The original pre-discount iPhone 12 price is Rs. 59900 and this drop gives you a 9 percent rate cut.
iPhone 12 exchange deal on Flipkart is a massive up to Rs. 35000 if you trade-in your old smartphone.
The value for your old phone will be decided based on its model and condition. That means you may not get the full amount that is being advertised.
You also need to enter the Pin code to check whether the iPhone 12 exchange offer is available in your area.
You can also get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions.
Another bank offer is a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.