9 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Ayushmann Chawla
Published Jul 18, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA

Young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula captured by NASA telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Stars in the centre of the Milky Way galaxy captured by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

X-ray view of above and below the centre of the Milky Way captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Photo Credit: NASA

Gigantic, mysterious structure in our galaxy discovered using NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Spiral arms of the nearby galaxy Messier 81 captured by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Distant image of Andromeda galaxy captured by NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer.

Photo Credit: NASA

Comprehensive picture of the evolving universe assembled using the Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Magnetic fields near Centaurus A captured using NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy.

Photo Credit: NASA

Our neighbouring spiral galaxy Andromeda as seen using NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

Click here