9 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA telescope
Young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula captured by NASA telescope.
Stars in the centre of the Milky Way galaxy captured by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.
X-ray view of above and below the centre of the Milky Way captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.
Gigantic, mysterious structure in our galaxy discovered using NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope.
Spiral arms of the nearby galaxy Messier 81 captured by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.
Distant image of Andromeda galaxy captured by NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer.
Comprehensive picture of the evolving universe assembled using the Hubble Space Telescope.
Magnetic fields near Centaurus A captured using NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy.
Photo Credit: NASA
Our neighbouring spiral galaxy Andromeda as seen using NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.