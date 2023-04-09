900-meter Asteroid Ryugu: What if this shockingly huge space rock strikes Earth?
Have you ever imagined the life-threatening situation that could be caused if the massive 900-metre Asteroid Ryugu collides with Earth?
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) sent a spacecraft called Hayabusa2 on a mission to land on Asteroid Ryugu and collect its rock samples in 2014.
The spacecraft Hayabusa2 successfully completed its mission and returned back with a sample of rocks from Asteroid Ryugu in 2020.
Now, scientists are working to find the answer about what would happen if Asteroid Ryugu strikes Earth.
Usually when the estimations around the impact of an asteroid strike are calculated, only the speed and the angle of strike are used to make the calculation while one of the most important factors is ignored - asteroid composition.
As all the asteroids are not similar some are very different, for example Ryugu is a rubble-pile asteroid and not a rock-hard asteroid which means its collision impact will also be different from others.
Asteroid Ryugu is calculated to be 900-meter wide and as per NASA any asteroid that is 1 kilometre could be fatal if it collides with earth and could lead to global extinction.
“Hayabusa2 succeeded in an experiment in which two 1 kg [2.2 pounds] projectiles were launched at a speed of 2 km per sec [1.2 miles per sec] resulting in the formation of a crater approximately 20 meters [66 feet] in diameter," JAXA scientist told Space.com.
While it further added the cohesion strength of the rock was meant to be very, very low. The density is just a little higher than water with a very high porosity estimated.
So, what will happen if this Asteroid strikes Earth?
It is predicted that the Asteroid like Ryugu could never reach earth in a single piece and it is expected to break apart in lower atmosphere leading to a shower of small meteorites.
However, as per estimation, there is no near term threat of Asteroid Ryugu colliding with Earth.