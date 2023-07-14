910-foot Asteroid 2023 MG6 racing towards Earth at a fiery 44562 kmph today, NASA reveals
NASA scientists have flagged a potentially hazardous asteroid that is as big as a stadium! Here is what the space agency has revealed about this 910-foot asteroid.
With the help of optical telescopes, radar, infrared telescopes, and spacecraft, NASA locates as many near-Earth asteroids as possible in order to forewarn the world if one is likely to crash into our planet.
This new space rock that NASA has located has been dubbed as Asteroid 2023 MG6 and it will make a close approach today, July 16.
NASA’s JPL watch board has indicated that the upcoming asteroid is as big as a stadium. It measures around 910-foot in size.
Data from NASA’s telescopes has further confirmed that it will make a close approach at just 2.26 million miles to Earth.
This space rock is racing towards the planet at a blazing speed of 44562 kmph, NASA’s CNEOS data confirmed.
It is the size which is the main concern! NASA has designated it as a potentially hazardous asteroid.
To avoid any mishap, NASA keeps a constant watch on these upcoming asteroids. This is because an asteroid can deviate from its orbit due to the influence of gravitational interaction with other celestial bodies.
This can divert the asteroid from its path and make it head towards any nearby planet.
How does NASA track these asteroids? From Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE telescope to Goldstone Solar System Radar, there is a huge fleet of tech deployed on Earth and in space.