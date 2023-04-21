97-foot Asteroid 2021 HU racing towards Earth at 44899 kmph, NASA warns
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has predicted the close approach of the 97-foot-wide Asteroid 2021 HU to Earth at a fiery speed soon. Know its speed, distance, and trajectory here.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The asteroid belt, situated between Mars and Jupiter in the solar system, contains most of the asteroids.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Nonetheless, certain asteroids deviate from their trajectory and approach Earth at blistering speed.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
To predict the potential hazards, space agencies such as NASA track these asteroids that come near Earth on a daily basis.
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Currently, one such dangerous asteroid named 2021 HU, is hurtling toward Earth and is expected to make its closest approach on April 23.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA's JPL reports that this colossal rock, measuring 97-foot, which is as big as an aircraft.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It is already traveling at a staggering speed of 44899 kilometres per hour and will pass at a safe distance of 4.32 million miles from Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This asteroid was discovered on April 07, 2019, and belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, the-sky.org confirmed.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Thankfully, you don't need to worry as NASA has not classified it as a potentially hazardous asteroid.
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA considers space rocks larger than about 150 meters that approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth as potentially hazardous objects.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
However, constant monitoring of these gigantic rocks is crucial as even a slight deviation from their path can result in catastrophic consequences on Earth.