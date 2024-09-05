Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 05, 2024
Update your Aadhaar card for free before the deadline. The government is urging citizens to ensure their Aadhaar information is current, with a free update option available until September 14, 2024.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the free update deadline several times. However, there is no guarantee of further extensions beyond September 14.
Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique ID, is crucial for services like income tax filing, educational admissions, and travel. Keeping the data up-to-date ensures access to government services and helps prevent fraud.
To update your Aadhaar card details online, visit the UIDAI website: [myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in](https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/). Log in using your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to access your profile and review your current identity and address details.
If changes are necessary, choose the correct document type from the menu. Upload a scanned copy of the original document in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format, ensuring it is less than 2 MB.
Submit your update request and note down the Service Request Number (SRN). Use this number to track the progress of your Aadhaar update.
Remember, this online process covers address updates only. For biometric data, name, mobile number, or photograph updates, visit a UIDAI-authorised centre. The free service ends on September 14, 2024; a fee of Rs. 50 applies after that.