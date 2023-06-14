Aadhaar-PAN linking last date: Do it now THIS way or 'miss it at your risk'
Aadhaar-PAN linking last date is now getting near. Income Tax Dept rule says that you must link Aadhaar and PAN.
Already those who have not done the linking are paying the price.
Those who have not linked their Aadhaar and PAN will have to pay Rs. 1000 to get it done by June 30.
Income-Tax dept tweeted: “Kind attention PAN holders!.... Please link your PAN & Aadhaar today!" It added, "Miss it at your own risk."
Do you need to link your Aadhaar with your PAN? Those with a PAN card (as of July 1, 2017) and those eligible to obtain an Aadhaar card have to mandatorily link their Aadhaar and PAN by June 30, 2023.
Failure to link Aadhaar with PAN has severe penalties attached. Here are some:
1)The worst is that your PAN will not work
2) That means these taxpayers will not get tax refunds.
3) While that is bad enough, the taxman can also charge TDS at a higher rate.
If you dont want to go through a harrowing time, do your Aadhaar-PAN linking this way:
a) Login to the official website: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal
b) Go to Profile Section under the Link Aadhaar to PAN option
c) Tap on Link Aadhaar and type in your ID number.
d) Type out your PAN, and you will get an OTP.
e) After OTP verification, you will be redirected to the e-Pay Tax page.
f) Go to Proceed on to Income Tax tab.
g) Pick 2024-25 and the type of Payment as Other Receipts.
h) The amount will be pre-filled.