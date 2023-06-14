Aadhaar-PAN linking last date: Do it now THIS way or 'miss it at your risk'

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 14, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Aadhaar-PAN linking last date is now getting near. Income Tax Dept rule says that you must link Aadhaar and PAN.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Already those who have not done the linking are paying the price.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Those who have not linked their Aadhaar and PAN will have to pay Rs. 1000 to get it done by June 30.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Income-Tax dept tweeted: “Kind attention PAN holders!.... Please link your PAN & Aadhaar today!" It added, "Miss it at your own risk."

Photo Credit: Pexels

Do you need to link your Aadhaar with your PAN? Those with a PAN card (as of July 1, 2017) and those eligible to obtain an Aadhaar card have to mandatorily link their Aadhaar and PAN by June 30, 2023.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Failure to link Aadhaar with PAN has severe penalties attached. Here are some:

Photo Credit: Pexels

1)The worst is that your PAN will not work

Photo Credit: Pexels

2) That means these taxpayers will not get tax refunds.

Photo Credit: Reuters

3) While that is bad enough, the taxman can also charge TDS at a higher rate.

Photo Credit: Reuters

If you dont want to go through a harrowing time, do your Aadhaar-PAN linking this way:

Photo Credit: Pexels

a) Login to the official website: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

Photo Credit: Pexels

b) Go to Profile Section under the Link Aadhaar to PAN option

Photo Credit: Pexels

c) Tap on Link Aadhaar and type in your ID number.

Photo Credit: Pexels

d) Type out your PAN, and you will get an OTP.

Photo Credit: Pexels

e) After OTP verification, you will be redirected to the e-Pay Tax page.

Photo Credit: Pexels

f) Go to Proceed on to Income Tax tab.

Photo Credit: Reuters

g) Pick 2024-25 and the type of Payment as Other Receipts.

Photo Credit: Reuters

h) The amount will be pre-filled.

Click here