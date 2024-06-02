AC blast in Noida causes panic: Tips to avoid fire hazards from ACs
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 02, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Know how AC catches massive fire in Noida society. Also, check tips to avoid fire hazards.
Photo Credit: Pexels
An Air Conditioner catches fire in Noida society amid rising temperature and negligence. After investigation, it was reported that the fire occurred due to a massive blast.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The video of the fire instantly went viral on social media and created much panic among the people.
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you are also worried about such accidents, then here are some tips to avoid AC fire hazards.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Before the beginning of the summer season, make sure to schedule maintenance with highly qualified professionals to ensure good working conditions.
Photo Credit: pexels
Make sure to clean or replace the AC filters for effective airflow as it prevents overheating.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Avoid using ACs 24x7 and turn on the AC at regular intervals. This will allow us to save electricity and avoid overheating.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Keep an eye out for unusual noise or smell from the AC and immortality connect with professional to solve the issue.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Taking these small steps could help you avoid such scary accidents and your AC will also work properly.
Check related web stories:
10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
7 AI PCs with Microsoft Copilot+ powered by Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus from Asus, Acer, HP and more
Top 7 fitness apps for active seniors in India: Move, be merry and manage your health
1.5 Ton split AC models at best prices during Amazon Summer Sale 2024 from LG, Voltas, Carrier and more
View more