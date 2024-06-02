AC blast in Noida causes panic: Tips to avoid fire hazards from ACs

Check related web stories:

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

7 AI PCs with Microsoft Copilot+ powered by Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus from Asus, Acer, HP and more

Top 7 fitness apps for active seniors in India: Move, be merry and manage your health

1.5 Ton split AC models at best prices during Amazon Summer Sale 2024 from LG, Voltas, Carrier and more