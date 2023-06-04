AC tips to ensure you get better cooling and lower electricity bill; check out 6 hacks
AC not cooling enough? Try these AC tips to ensure better cooling and to lower your AC bill.
1- Turn off the lights in the room- Yes, just switching off the lights helps! Bulbs and tubelights give off a lot of heat so, turn them off when not in use. This will give a long lasting cooling effect and will not let your AC do extra work, which costs electricity..
2- Furniture adjustments- There should be nothing between your AC and you. Adjust your furniture in a manner that it doesn't come in the way of AC vents. This will allow the cool air to spread equally throughout the room.
3- Right temperature setting:- Accurate temperature setting is necessary. Temperature on 25 can provide appropriate cooling and AC will not consume excess power.
4- Closed doors and windows- It is important to make sure that cool air doesn't flow outside the room when AC is on. Avoiding frequent opening and closing of doors helps and it gives an immense boost to the cooling effect.
5- Turn on fans: circulation of cool air throughout the room is necessary. By turning on fans while using AC can provide cooling across the room, but don't run them at full speed.
6- Cleaning and Repairing:- In order to create a long lasting cooling effect, maintenance of AC is important. Dust can block AC filters and reduce air flow. Timely cleaning and repairing keeps AC free from air borne pollutants. Check whether there is enough refrigerant gas in the cooler