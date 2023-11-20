Ace your CUET UG 2024 exam; try out these 4 apps
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in India.
Notably, the NTA has not notified the registration date for CUET UG 2024 yet. After the announcement, students can register on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
As per NTA's announcement, CUET UG 2024 is scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 31, 2024.
To prepare for CUET 2024, students can utilize various apps. Check out these 4 apps:
Testbook: With this app, you can get online lectures from experienced educators along with various study materials. you will also get daily practice and mock tests to strengthen your preparations.
Unacademy: With this app, you can get access to various live and recorded lectures along with study materials to get a step ahead in your preparation.
Toprankers app: This app covers all the topics and question types that are likely to be asked in the CUET UG exam.
Toprankers app has a team of experienced teachers who provide video lectures on all the topics that are covered in the CUET UG exam.
National Test Abhyas app: This app provides a variety of practice tests for CUET UG 2024.
These Practice tests are designed to help students enhance their preparation level and to be aware of their areas of weakness.