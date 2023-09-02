Aditya-L1 launched successfully aboard PSLV-C57 rocket! Know the 7 payloads of the ISRO spacecraft
Photo Credit: ISRO
India has achieved yet another milestone in space exploration by successfully launching the Aditya-L1 spacecraft onboard the PSLV-C57 rocket.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Aditya -L1 was launched from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at 11:50 a.m. today.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
The Aditya-L1 took off carrying 7 scientific Payloads, which will be used for the systematic study of the Sun.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Visible Emission Line Coronagraph: This payload is designed to study solar corona and dynamics of coronal mass ejections (CME).
Photo Credit: ISRO
Solar Ultra-violet Imaging Telescope: This payload will be used to image the Solar Photosphere and Chromosphere in near Ultra-violet (UV) and, to measure the solar irradiance variations in near UV.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer and High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer: These are designed to study the X-ray flares from the Sun over a wide X-ray energy range.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya Solar Wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) and Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya payloads(PAPA): These payloads are designed to study the solar wind and energetic ions, as well as their energy distribution.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Magnetometer payload: It is capable of measuring interplanetary magnetic fields at the L1 point. The payload is developed at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems, Bengaluru.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
All these payloads are indigenously developed in collaboration with various ISRO Centres.